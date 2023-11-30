"Julia don't pick up the phone" - AEW star warns current top champion about her job being in danger following recent comments

An AEW star thinks recent comments by the current TBS Champion Julia Hart could put her in trouble. The star in question is Ricky Starks.

TBS Champion Julia Hart has one of the best characters in AEW. Since joining House of Black, she has caught the attention of the fans. In a recent interview, Hart named AJ Lee and Natalya her dream opponents.

Replying to this information on Twitter, AEW's Absolute Ricky Starks jokingly wrote about Julia being in trouble for mentioning two WWE Superstars.

"Julia don’t pick up the phone them people are calling the SENATE and gonna have your job on the line girl!" tweeted Ricky Starks.

You can take a look at the tweet below :

Expand Tweet

At the 2023 Full Gear, Hart captured the TBS Title, ending Kris Statlander's 174-day reign as champion.

AEW star Ricky Starks spoke about being unhappy before his match at All Out

Ricky Starks lost to Bryan Danielson at the 2023 All Out in a No Disqualification Strap Match. Although the match was good, the former was frustrated before the bout.

While speaking with Black Rasslin' Podcast, the former FTW Champion talked about the circumstances surrounding the match.

"The Strap match [with Bryan Danielson stands out for me this year]. The Strap match, while — here’s the truth about it: The circumstances leading up to the Strap match were very chaotic and a point of frustration for me. If you saw that Collision, I went out and started the show with a very heartfelt message that I wanted to get to people, and it wasn’t me whining and complaining," said Ricky Starks.

The Absolute continued :

"It was more of a message of look, even somebody like me, even somebody who is dedicated and puts in the work, takes the steps back due to outside sources, right? That match in itself was — I had no expectations for it. Didn’t know what I was getting myself into."

Stark's match against Bryan at All Out was widely praised by veterans.

What do you think of the All Out match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes