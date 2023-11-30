Top AEW star picks AJ Lee and Natalya as her dream opponents

A certain AEW star has named two former WWE Divas Champions as her dream opponents. These were AJ Lee and Natalya, the latter being the only one left with the company. The AEW star in question is current TBS Champion Julia Hart.

Hart captured her first singles title at Full Gear almost two weeks ago when she bested both Kris Statlander and Skye Blue to become TBS Champion. She has had a dominant year so far, suffering only one loss, which came at the hands of Statlander.

While appearing on The Five Count, Julia Hart was asked who she would like to face should she be given the chance to have a dream match. She named AJ Lee as her first choice, as the former WWE Superstar had always been her favorite wrestler. Her second choice was Natalya, and she said that this would be interesting as they both had Hart as their last name.

"I would say, maybe AJ Lee, she's always been my favorite wrestler. Then, Natalya, too. Two Hart girls would be a really fun match." [H/T Fightful]

AEW star Julia Hart reacts to becoming the youngest champion in the promotion's history

AEW star Julia Hart made history for being the youngest champion ever in the company's history. At 22 years old, she now holds the TBS Championship after ending Kris Statlander's 174-day reign at Full Gear.

On Twitter, the House of Black member had just a few words to say following her win. Aside from becoming the youngest champion, her faction has once more made its mark in the landscape of the promotion.

"The youngest AEW champion. The House Always Wins 🖤," wrote Julia.

The reign of Julia Hart has just gotten started, and considering her dominance as a singles competitor, it will be interesting to see how far she goes as the TBS Champion.

