"Just keep it 100" - WWE Hall of Famer impressed with Saraya's (fka Paige) in-ring performance after nearly five years at AEW Full Gear (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long heaped praise on Saraya's first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear.

During the pay-per-view, she collided with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. Despite having some sort of ring rust, the former Paige was able to win her return match after nailing a capture DDT on The Doctor.

Speaking on the latest episode of One on One with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, the WWE legend gave his props for the match and cited that Saraya still gave her absolute best.

"Well, not bad man, that's very good. You know, I just wish people the best, you know if we have to move on from one company to another, then go on and just give that company you move to give 100 percent. Forget about the past you know and start living for the future and do a great job wherever you go," Long said. [from 3:44 - 4:00]

Long then added further reminders about how a wrestler should give his or her 100 percent, no matter what company they're in.

"And like you know I said, whenever I was told to do something, I always put in my head, I'm gonna do it better than they want it. And that's the way I went out and did it you know, if this is what you want, well I'mma keep it 100. So let's keep that in mind guys and gals, you know, just keep it 100, give the company the best that you got and that's all they can ask for," he added. [from 4:01 - 4:20]

Watch the episode here:

In the post-event media scrum, Saraya credited Baker for guiding her throughout the build-up, their promos and the match itself.

Check out the results of this week's Dynamite here.

WWE legend Teddy Long spoke about his encounter with AEW star Saraya (fka Paige)

Continuing the discussion, Teddy Long revealed that he had a conversation with Saraya. The conversation was about possibly working on her mother's (Sweet Saraya) wrestling promotion, World Association of Wrestling.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that once the pandemic occurred, plans for it didn't push through.

"Well I spoke to her a minute and talked, I always had these conversations. I think her mother owns a wrestling promotion in Canada. And she did talk about her mother wanting to bring me up in Canada. So I did get a chance to talk to her mother about it, and so, but I think during the pandemic or something hit, I don’t know what happened but we didn’t get a chance to make that happen," Long disclosed. [from 4:28 - 04:51]

Now that the worldwide health crisis is seemingly over, it will be interesting to see if the former WWE SmackDown General Manager will be able to work in the international promotion.

What are your thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long's review of Saraya's match at AEW Full Gear? Sound off in the comments section.

