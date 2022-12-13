"Just like CM Punk" - Wrestling veteran has an interesting proposition to write off absent WWE Superstar amid departure rumors

CM Punk's status with AEW remains uncertain as many fans doubt whether he'll return to the promotion. Similarly, WWE fans are unsure about Sasha Banks' condition with the Stamford-based company. In regards to Banks' situation, WCW veteran Konnan thinks the promotion should follow Punk's current predicament.

Numerous reports have alleged that CM Punk has requested his release from AEW, but the promotion has quite a lot of hang-ups with the star's possible exit. This could mean that the star would have to buy out his own contract or else allow it to expire naturally.

During the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno and Konnan spoke on the recent news surrounding Sasha Banks. They speculated that the star could be trying to grow some capital to facilitate her own buyout.

"Because Sasha was training with Juvie in Mexico, and we found out that Sasha is probably not coming back to wrestling this year because she has other projects to work on – which would be a money issue, because she has a project she’s making a lot of money on and doesn’t have to get hurt," Disco Inferno said. "It is a money issue because she’s doing something that’s paying her more money – or maybe even less money, but less adverse to injury." [From 00:52 onward]

nadia @vinamkaycee Sasha Banks living out all her dreams Sasha Banks living out all her dreams 👑 https://t.co/5UliE5PZSt

Konnan also chimed in, recalling how WWE legend Rey Mysterio once faced a contract hang-up due to an injury.

"Just like CM Punk, caveat them toward - put it in the contract like an injury angle, just like they did to Rey [Mysterio]. When Rey got hurt and he left, they were like oh no you still owe us five months, because you were out for five months," Konnan said. [From 01:24 onward]

Many are now speculating that Sasha Banks will be Saraya's mystery tag-team partner in her match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on the January 11, 2023, episode of Dynamite at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Disco Inferno doesn't believe that CM Punk could make his way back to WWE

While Sasha Banks is seemingly looking for a way out of WWE, many fans are clamoring for CM Punk to return to the promotion. While there are still many unknowns in terms of his stance with AEW, Disco Inferno believes the jump is unlikely.

cm punk journalist @ithinkiwont CM Punk interrupting Undertaker's tribute to Paul Bearer will never not be hilarious to me.



Too perfect. CM Punk interrupting Undertaker's tribute to Paul Bearer will never not be hilarious to me.Too perfect. https://t.co/IgnmX7Z5Fw

During an earlier episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco shot down the idea of CM Punk returning to WWE due to the amount of money AEW was paying him.

"He was getting $5 million in AEW. I do not see CM Punk going back to WWE at that price because they don't need to spend that kind of money right now...He moved the needle a tiny bit, but not enough for $5 million a year," Disco Inferno said. [From 01:50 onward]

Punk is currently injured and unable to make a return to wrestling regardless of whether he's still signed to AEW or not. But as soon as he recovers, will the star return to the promotion, jump to WWE, or simply retire altogether?

If you use the transcriptions above, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes