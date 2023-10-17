"Just out of nowhere, huh?" - Fans react after top WWE Superstar seemingly references CM Punk on RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet had an exciting match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, and fans believe they spotted a CM Punk reference. The Falls Count Anywhere match had the two go through some devastating spots, including a high-flying spot by Ricochet outside the ring.

However, one spot in particular had the WWE universe talking - when Ricochet was struck down by Shinshuke's move that closely resembled CM Punk's GTS. One X/Twitter user post spoke about the logic connecting Punk to the move.

Shinsuke Nakamura's move is in the limelight.

Wrestling and WWE fans are going into overdrive talking about when and if Punk will return to WWE. But until now, there's no confirmation about his return - not just to WWE but to any other wrestling franchise.

Is this the first time Shinsuke Nakamura has referenced CM Punk on RAW?

The quick answer is no. Shinsuke Nakamura used Punk's GTS finisher on Ricochet previously. Though the latter heavily sold the move the last time, he kicked out of the move this time around, making fans wonder whether WWE was watering down the particular move.

Finishing and signature moves have a special place in wrestling, and they are usually heavily protected until they are retired, or the wrestler rarely uses the move-set. The likes of Pedigree and Rockbottom are still protected, even though Triple H and The Rock rarely compete in the ring now, making those some of the hallowed moves of pro wrestling.

CM Punk's potential return to WWE is currently the talk of the town. There are several reports coming in about WWE not being interested in getting the Voice of the Voiceless back, at least for now. Earlier, Vince McMahon reportedly nixed the idea of the Straightedge Superstar returning to WWE programming. But as they like to say in the wrestling business, never say never.

What do you think? Will Punk ever return to WWE? Are they trolling the audience or the Voice of the Voiceless himself with the finisher move? Tell us in the comments section.