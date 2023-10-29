"Just retire now," "They can't stop hurting that man" - Fans erupt after 4-time WWE Champion suffers another injury

It was revealed earlier tonight on Collision that former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson had suffered another injury that would put him out of action for the rest of the year. Fans have provided their reactions to this unfortunate situation that has once more plagued The American Dragon's career.

Claudio Castagnoli revealed that Danielson had an orbital bone fracture after his match against Kazuchika Okada and Orange Cassidy earlier this week on Dynamite. There was still no indication of when during the match he sustained the injury, but this has left the Swiss star wanting revenge for the occurrences.

Tony Schiavone revealed tonight on Collision that Bryan Danielson did require surgery for his injury, and this would be enough to put him away from action for the remainder of the year.

This would be the second time this year that he has had to miss a period of time due to a major injury.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with the occurrences, as they felt that AEW did not protect him as much anymore, and this was a waste as this would be his final year wrestling full-time.

Some fans would even clamor for his complete retirement, considering that he has been unable to stay healthy for a long period of time.

Some fans took a more optimistic approach, saying that the former WWE Champion could be back in January for the Wrestle Kingdom. He has been teased to face Kazuchika Okada in a rematch, so that could be the perfect venue to hold the match.

What may have led to former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson's injury?

As per Claudio Castagnoli during his segment on Collision tonight, they have not been able to pinpoint the exact occurrence where Bryan Danielson sustained his injury, but he has named two potential instances during the match.

He believed that The American Dragon may have sustained this as he took an Orange Punch and a Rainmaker in consecutive fashion during the latter moments of the match. He was also seen clutching his face after the sequence, which gives more proof that it occurred during this moment.

The medical staff also immediately came out to check on him after the match, and he clearly looked to be in distress.

Now, the man who was known as the Swiss Cyborg during his WWE days will be out for revenge as he looks to go after the two men who heard his comrade.

