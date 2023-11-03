"Just sit back and watch as All Elderly Wrestling goes out of business" - Fans aren't happy with AEW for having veteran former WWE stars on TV

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) took the professional wrestling landscape by storm in 2019. The promotion boasted a young roster composed of some of the best indie wrestlers from all over the world and some popular names from companies like ROH and NJPW. The only established stars from WWE who initially made it to AEW were Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) and they became the first two World Champions in the company.

The dependence on well-established WWE names at the start of a new wrestling promotion was logical, as it provided much-needed stability and attracted the Stamford-based company's fans to Tony Khan's promotion. It was expected that as the company matured it would create fresh stars and the inclination towards the veterans would gradually subside. However, this has not yet happened.

While the Jacksonville-based company has proven itself to be a breeding ground for the future by producing stars like MJF and Darby Allin, it garnered criticism due to excessive reliance on veterans like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and CM Punk. The dependence on veterans increased over time, with the addition of stars like Christian Cage and Adam Copeland.

A hilarious post recently surfaced on X, showing pictures of former WWE Superstars who are currently signed to AEW and involved in major storylines, including Paul Wight, Ric Flair, Sting, Adam Copeland and Chris Jericho. The post was titled:

"The NEW ERA of AEW is getting brighter and brighter with each passing week"

Reactions to the post were equally hilarious. A fan called the company All Elderly Wrestling, and another one noted that all of these former WWE Superstars were destroyed by Randy Orton before they left for AEW.

Here are some of the reactions:

AEW star Sting confesses to have broken down after an emotional match with Ric Flair

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, wrestling legend Sting said he was in tears after his match with Ric Flair in the main event of the final episode of Monday Nitro.

Sting added that his reunion with The Nature Boy in AEW made him equally emotional

“That was the last match. It was so surreal. Shane McMahon was there, and there was a new boss. That was the end of all we’d built in WCW. I’ve never mentioned this to the press or even in the dressing room, but real men cry. I’ve been emotional, full of tears, twice in my career. The first was Panama City, when Ric and I had the last WCW match on Nitro. The second was last week on Dynamite." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

What are your thoughts about the focus on wrestling veterans in All Elite Wrestling programming? Tell us in the comments section below.

