"Just want to know if Larry is ok" - Wrestling world concerned about CM Punk's dog amidst rumors of injury in brawl out

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk is once again a hot topic in the news. He recently shared a photo of his dog on social media, which has gotten the wrestling world concerned about the health of Larry, Punk's dog.

It is no secret that the two-time AEW World Champion got into a physical altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following All Out. A rumor recently emerged that Punk's dog Larry was severely injured during the brawl.

CM Punk recently posted a picture of his dog on his Instagram story. There seemingly was a major difference in Larry's appearance. He was missing some teeth, and the wrestling world was quick to spot and was concerned about his health.

JB @Bluegirl72_ @CMPunk I don't care about anything else, I just want to know if larry is ok #Larry I don't care about anything else, I just want to know if larry is ok #Larry @CMPunk

Lovely Punch @RallyCat88 Did CM Punk just post a pic on instagram of Larry the Dog missing teeth?? Did CM Punk just post a pic on instagram of Larry the Dog missing teeth??👀

Seeing the latest picture of Larry, people believed that the rumors about his injury were true and threw more shade toward The Elite.

Mr. Business @Khanophile Reminder that The Elite beat up a small dog because they couldn't beat up CM Punk. Reminder that The Elite beat up a small dog because they couldn't beat up CM Punk.

Frank The Jock #THE3 @TeenGohanFight Jason Solomon @solomonster Ouch at that Dynamite demo number from last night, the lowest on a Wednesday in nearly two years. I smell another Tony Khan MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tease for next week. Ouch at that Dynamite demo number from last night, the lowest on a Wednesday in nearly two years. I smell another Tony Khan MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tease for next week. Maybe the major announcement is actually an apology and bringing back cm punk the guy who actually was a draw for the company. But it seems like they only care about people that will damage peoples pets teeth. After busting his locker room down. All “allegedly” a course. twitter.com/solomonster/st… Maybe the major announcement is actually an apology and bringing back cm punk the guy who actually was a draw for the company. But it seems like they only care about people that will damage peoples pets teeth. After busting his locker room down. All “allegedly” a course. twitter.com/solomonster/st… https://t.co/mLLisXXvUw

"CM Punk confirmed that his dog Larry is missing two teeth in the exact spot of where it was originally reported these pieces of s*** elite got away with animal cruelty. There was no investigation. If there was, they would’ve revealed the findings Washington Commanders playbook," a fan tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

"Yes, he did and it confirms his story. F*** the elite," another noted.

Check out the full tweet here.

Some were still skeptical about the whole narrative and doubted the truth behind Larry's missing teeth.

Necronomnom @HeirofSparda CM Punk posting a photo of Larry missing teeth only proves that an old dog had some teeth removed, something common for old dogs. CM Punk posting a photo of Larry missing teeth only proves that an old dog had some teeth removed, something common for old dogs.

Ground control to Space Manchild @JethroKills If the dog WAS injured in the brawl, it would have come up immediately from Punk's side. I'm not saying Larry didn't have his teeth knocked loose, but that doesn't mean it happened during the brawl. If the dog WAS injured in the brawl, it would have come up immediately from Punk's side. I'm not saying Larry didn't have his teeth knocked loose, but that doesn't mean it happened during the brawl.

"CM Punk sharing a photo of his dog missing his front teeth isn't proof of jack s***. Firstly, why did it take so long for it to come out that the dog got injured? Cause that info conveniently came up either shortly before or shortly after AEW concluded their investigation," a fan tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

CM Punk claims he is 'bad news'

Since the 'Brawl-out' incident, the former WWE Superstar has not been seen on AEW Television. While he is still recovering from an injury, Punk has returned to one of his earlier roles as a ringside commentator.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World is back with Cage Fury Fighting. A couple of weeks ago, during an event, Punk joked about the 'Brawl-out' incident and claimed that he was bad news for the locker room.

“I’m bad news, you don’t want me in the locker room,” CM Punk said.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo CM Punk: “I’m bad news you don’t want me in the locker room” CM Punk: “I’m bad news you don’t want me in the locker room” https://t.co/fytZv50XJ0

While there is no update on Punk's status with AEW, rumors are still flowing that Tony Khan is trying to buy out the rest of his contract.

Do you think Larry was attacked during the brawl? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes