Wrestling legend reveals Tony Khan's reaction after AEW debut

Legendary luchador Juventud Guerrera has revealed Tony Khan's reaction to his debut match on AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho.

Juventud Guerrera showed up on AEW in a great nostalgia hit as Jericho's third labor. Le Champion and Guerrera had a great rivalry in the 90s when both men were in the WCW cruiserweight division. Although the match on AEW was a tad bit slow, it was a great sight to watch the two battle it out for possibly the last time.

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman spoke to The Juice about the backstage reaction to his match and he revealed that Tony Khan was quite pleased.

“He gave me a thumbs up. I went back to the locker room,” Guerrera said. “He was right there at Gorilla position. He got up. He shook my hand. He said, ‘Great match, good match. Thank you very much,’ and before I came out, when I was going from my locker room to the stage, I heard somebody saying, ‘Juvi! Juvi! Juvi!’ I was like, who’s calling me? Then I turn around. It was TK, or Tony Khan, and he was like, ‘Thank you Juvi for being here. It’s a pleasure for me to have you on this show.’ "

"I was in shock. I was like, wow, the boss is welcoming me in this way. It was a tremendous moment. It gave me this good feeling of wow, this is something different. This is not just a major company, this is something that has value. Somebody actually values your work and the years that you’ve put in this business. It was outstanding I just want to say thank you to Tony Khan.”

Juventud Guerrera praises Tony Khan's booking of luchadors in AEW

Juventud Guerrera made a note of the Latin American talent in AEW and how Tony Khan books them.

AEW has the likes of Lucha Brothers, Andrade El Idolo, Santana, Ortiz, and Thunder Rosa on their roster and Tony Khan consistently books them in great spots.

“Yeah, exactly, even the little things they’re doing with Pentagon,” Guerrera pointed out. “He spoke Spanish. It looks real. That’s him, but he has manager that speaks perfect English, and that’s a great combination because it’s giving the Spanish audience something that you’ve never seen before. So that’s really, really cool, what AEW is doing.”

