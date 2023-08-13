"Karma's a bit*h!" - Absent AEW star takes a smug shot at Chris Jericho after his faction seemingly disbands

Chris Jericho's faction in AEW has seemingly parted ways after the events of Dynamite this week. While the Ocho may not be happy, the developement has delighted another AEW star.

The absent star in question is Ortiz, who was previously allied with the former WWE Superstar alongside Santana and Eddie Kingston. They were betrayed by Jericho when he formed the Jericho Appreciation Society, effectively dissolving the Inner Circle and turning heel. Since then, Ortiz and the Ocho have never had a good relationship on screen.

The JAS seemingly broke up this week on Dynamite, as the members held a mandatory meeting and walked out on Jericho after a few heated words. While this has left Chris Jericho noticeably saddened, Ortiz has found pleasure in the developement. Taking to Twitter, he clapped back at his former ally-turned-rival:

"Karma's a bit*h!"

You can check out the original tweet here.

The absent AEW star is also not on talking terms with another former ally

While Ortiz and Chris Jericho have heat only on screen, the absent AEW star has legitimate issues with his former Tag Team partner Santana.

This was also confirmed by Konnan, who addressed the issue on his Keepin' it 100. Konnan stated his regret upon hearing the news.

"Yeah, they ain’t talking to each other and it breaks my heart ‘cause I spend a lot of time with them and I’ve said this before, they’re like my sons and I heard it almost got physical with Santana and [Eddie] Kingston over this, and it’s not a good look," Konnan said. [00:48 onward]

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, it remains to be seen if the two stars will ever reunite in the future.

What do you make of Ortiz's taunt for Chris Jericho? Sound off in the comments section below!

