Karrion Kross sends a message following former AEW star's heartbreaking revelation

A former AEW star recently made a heartbreaking revelation and now Karrion Kross has sent a message responding to it.

Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett Bordeaux parted ways with WWE in August 2025 after a three-year run during which he was largely underused. Despite that, the Herald of Doomsday remains one of the most popular wrestlers in the business today, mainly because of his gimmick and authentic character work. As of today, Kross is back is active in the independent scene and has been rumoured to join AEW at some point. Amidst those rumors, the 40-year-old recently sent a message to former All Elite Wrestling star Bobby Fish following the latters heartbreaking revealtion online.

Fish who performed for Tony Khan's promotion between 2021-2022 recently took to Instagram to reveal that he's been going through a tough time both personally and professionally. However, the 48-year-old also announced that he'll be starting a YouTube channel. This prompted a response from Kross, who commented that he has subscribed.

Check out Kross's comment below and Bobby Fish's IG post here.

Karrion Kross' comment [Screengrab taken from Instagram]

Vince Russo says Scarlett might be the reason AEW hasn't signed Karrion Kross yet.

There has been ongoing speculation about Karrion Kross's future following his WWE departure earlier this month, with many suggesting he might join AEW. However, WWE veteran Vince Russo recently explained why that move hasn't happened yet. Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Writing With Russo, he mentioned that it could be because Scarlett might have heat with some current AEW personalities, which makes it harder to get in.

"He's got a better half. OK, we don't know who she dated in the past. I'm just bringing this stuff up. This stuff comes into play. I'm telling you, Chris, all that stuff. Did she date somebody, and was it a really bad breakup? Like you don't know. So, now, you're not just looking at Kross. You're looking at Kross and Scarlett. So, now if one of the two has heat, we've got a problem. You just don't know, bro," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if the Herald of Doomsday will eventually join All Elite Wrestling.

