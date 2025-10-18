Real Reason why Karrion Kross and Scarlett haven't signed with AEW (Exclusive)

Several fans expected Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, to sign with AEW following their exit, but that move hasn't yet materialized. The duo have been free agents since leaving WWE in August this year following the expiry of their contract. Meanwhile, AEW has signed Andrade, who was released from WWE just last month.

During his three years with the promotion, Kross wasn't utilized to the best of his abilities, and his booking left a lot to be desired. This was a complete contrast to how Triple H booked the wrestler during his time in NXT, as Kross was built as a monster heel on the brand and won the NXT Championship twice.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently revealed why the pair hasn't signed with AEW yet. He claimed that it could be down to Scarlett as well, and not just Karrion Kross. He said that even if one of the two has heat with anyone important on the AEW roster, it'd be difficult for them to sign, given they're a package deal.

"He's got a better half. OK, we don't know who she dated in the past. I'm just bringing this stuff up. This stuff comes into play. I'm telling you, Chris, all that stuff. Did she date somebody, and was it a really bad breakup? Like you don't know. So, now, you're not just looking at Kross. You're looking at Kross and Scarlett. So, now if one of the two has heat, we've got a problem. You just don't know, bro," Russo said.

Since leaving WWE, he has reverted to his former name, Killer Kross, and has made a couple of appearances on the independent circuit. He made an appearance at GCW Homecoming alongside Scarlett and attacked Matt Cardona. In September, he made an appearance in DEFY Wrestling and became the inaugural Super Heavyweight Cup winner.

