"Made jokes about my revelation" - WWE announcer Kayla Braxton finally opens up about former AEW star who taunted her for coming out

WWE personality Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to take a dig at former AEW star Jake Atlas.

Braxton signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2016. In March 2021, she confessed on social media that she's bisexual. Here is what she wrote:

My whole life, I’ve had to choose. Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs? I always filled in “other” because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah - I’m Bi. 😎 — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 4, 2021

The WWE interviewer recalled an incident on Twitter today involving one of her co-workers who had made jokes about it. She took a dig at Jake, who is also a former AEW star. Here is what she wrote:

"A little over a year ago, I came out publicly about my sexuality. (For those who are just tuning in, I like both) Around the time I came out, a former coworker who’s also gay, made jokes about my revelation. Anyway - he’s now the main character in my new fav movie airing on TMZ."

You can check out the tweet below:

Kayla Braxton's scary story of a fan harrassing her

Celebrities are often subject to harassment on social media, and the WWE backstage interviewer is no exception.

She recently disclosed an experience spoke about her experience of the same where a fan convinced themselves that they were in a romantic relationship with Braxton. What's even more spooky is that another person is talking to the fan on social media, pretending to be Braxton. Kayla said she had to block the fan 14 times on Twitter.

"I’ve had to block the same person on here using different user names - and I’m not exaggerating here - 14 times. Ive counted. This person is convinced we have a romantic relationship because they’re talking to someone who is pretending to be me. Both sides of this - please stop," wrote Braxton.

Apart from Braxton being the co-host of the Bump, she is also the host of Talking Smack alongside Paul Heyman.

