Kazuchika Okada and former WWE Superstar announced for four-way title match at AEW x  NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW Dynamite saw all the questions answered regarding the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Forbidden Door, with a four-way match set for the Chicago event.

New Japan's world title has been the subject of much debate in the lead-in to Forbidden Door, after Hangman Page called out Kazuchika Okada for a title match earlier this month on AEW Dynamite. As Adam Cole pointed out, however, Hangman was operating under the assumption that Okada would retain the title against Jay White at Dominion.

This proved not to be the case as the Switchblade captured the world title to complete a history-making grand slam. After going so far as to say he would not be defending the title against either Adam Cole or Hangman Page. Tonight's event saw the world title match set as a four-way match between White, Cole, Page, and Kazuchika Okada.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

IWGP Heavyweight Championship match is official!



#AEWDynamite #ForbiddenDoor Jay White vs Hangman vs Okada vs Adam ColeIWGP Heavyweight Championship match is official! Jay White vs Hangman vs Okada vs Adam ColeIWGP Heavyweight Championship match is official!#AEWDynamite #ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/Si9Gjix9Qt

Okada emerged to rescue Page from a two-on-one beat down at the hands of Switchblade and Cole during Dynamite. The Rainmaker fought both opponents off and looked to deliver his namesake finisher, but the IWGP Champ escaped with the skin of his teeth.

The defending champion has had a lot to say about the AEW Stars he stands against

Jay White may find his words to backfire on him this weekend, standing against two AEW stars he had a lot to say about following his title win at Dominion. The Bullet Club leader started to run down Hangman Page for the fact that he had left NJPW with little singles success whereas he came to his own in All Elite Wrestling. He claimed that Hangman "had to run off" so he could "shine."

The Switchblade also made the bold claim that his ally Adam Cole would have been "wasting away somewhere else" without the self-proclaimed Catalyst of Professional Wrestling.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far