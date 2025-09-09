  • home icon
  • Keith Lee breaks social media silence amid lengthy AEW absence

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 09, 2025 10:34 GMT
Keith Lee is a popular wrestling star (Image via Keith Lee's X)

Keith Lee has been absent from AEW television programming for a lengthy period. Amid his prolonged hiatus, he broke his silence on social media and chose to send a message to his fans.

The former NXT Champion arrived at All Elite Wrestling in 2022, following a failed stint on WWE's main roster. He had a good start, delivering compelling performances. However, Lee has not competed inside an AEW ring since December 2023.

Keith Lee was reportedly sidelined due to undisclosed health issues. However, the Limitless star revealed about two months ago that he was healthy again and waiting to be booked on television.

A fan on social media recently posted a clip of Lee squaring off in the ring against Roman Reigns in WWE and stated that they missed seeing the former WWE Superstar in action. Lee took notice and responded with a message via his X account, hinting at his return soon.

"You are missed as well friend. But worry not, with patience, everything will be sorted out in the way it needs to be 😊 Until then, love hard, and take joy in what you can!"
Keith Lee urged the fans not to rally for his AEW return

Wrestling fans have been left wondering why Keith Lee hasn't returned after he announced that he was healthy enough to get back in the ring and was waiting for AEW to book him. Moreover, the fans even campaigned for his return, hoping to get AEW President and CEO Tony Khan to take notice. However, Lee urged the fans not to do it and let things happen as they should.

"I've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself," the AEW star said.

With Keith Lee still on the sidelines, it remains to be seen when AEW will bring him back.

About the author
Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Edited by N.S Walia
bell-icon Manage notifications