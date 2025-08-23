Keith Lee gives a major personal update amid AEW absence 

Keith Lee has just given another update on his current status. This comes amid his AEW absence, which has already crossed one and a half years.The Limitless One has not been seen in the ring since late December 2023. He was pulled out of his booked matches due to undisclosed health issues. He has not been seen in any capacity since then, but he revealed almost two months ago that he was healthy again and waiting to be booked.Keith Lee has now given another update after a fan asked him how he was doing. The fan commented that he missed seeing him on-screen and hoped all was well. The former NXT Champion replied and mentioned how health was no longer a concern and not the reason why he has yet to return.&quot;Greetings Mr. Austin. I am quite excellent, I appreciate the question. Health is not a concern. I hope the same for you,&quot; Lee wrote.Keith Lee has urged fans to sit tight and let things happenAfter he revealed that he was now fully healthy and was just waiting for plans to come his way, several fans were in disbelief and wondered what the holdup was. Some even volunteered to campaign on social media in hopes of getting Tony Khan and AEW's attention.Keith Lee cleared the air and mentioned that, despite him being in great condition for some time, he did not need the fans to campaign for him. He told them to let things happen, as there was a reason for everything.&quot;I've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself,&quot; the AEW star said.Loving Lee @RealKeithLeeLINKI've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself.Lee seems calm about the situation, and there doesn't seem to be cause for concern from the fans. It is possible that he knows the whole story and is waiting for everything to unfold.The promotion may just be looking for the perfect time to bring The Limitless One back into the fray.