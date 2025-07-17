Keith Lee issues a heartbreaking statement ahead of AEW Dynamite

Keith Lee has posted an emotional message on social media ahead of AEW Dynamite tonight. He posted a heartfelt message to his long-time friend on the anniversary of his passing one year ago today.

Almost a year ago, the Limitless One paid tribute to his best friend of 26 years following his passing. He talked about how he had to begin the journey of recovering from this loss, but he was positive that things would work out for everyone.

Keith Lee has taken to Instagram to post about his death anniversary. He talked about how this was one of the most emotional moments he had ever experienced, finding out that someone he had known since he was a teenager had passed away. Lee then wished to continue to spread love to everyone who was reading his post.

"I've have had many emotional workouts in the past few months. None of it hits like today. At 5:30pm today, it will be exactly 1 year since you crossed over. Best Friend for 26 years.... you held me in quite the cocoon. Thank you for what you have done.... and all you continue to do in the name of the mission. I love you brudda. This workout is dedicated to you. 💚🤍❤️ And yes... I am speaking for everyone in the collective. Gratitude. Appreciation. Love," Lee posted.

Keith Lee was not at AEW All In: Texas over the past weekend

The former WWE Champion has been absent from AEW for over a year and a half, originally due to undisclosed health issues.

Lee has now been in seemingly better condition, but has not yet made his return to the promotion. A fan wondered whether he would be at All In, but he ruled this out and hoped everyone would still enjoy the show.

"Please tell the youngling that I must request his forgiveness, as I will be absent. However, I am hopeful you guys have an absolute blast. Enjoy yourselves! All my love and gratitude," Lee wrote.

Keith Lee has addressed his hiatus and mentioned that he is waiting for the opportunity to return. This confirmed that he may be healthy enough to compete, but booking plans have not been made for him. It remains to be seen if he does so before 2025 comes to a close.

