AEW star sends a message to Big E after he suffers brutal injury on WWE SmackDown

AEW star Keith Lee recently sent a heartfelt message to Big E after the latter suffered an injury on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion & Kofi Kingston faced Sheamus & Ridge Holland at the Friday night show. At one point in the match, Holland laid Big E down with a belly-to-belly Suplex on the outside, but the move didn't land smoothly as the latter fell straight on his head.

A couple of hours later, E provided an update on the injury, confirming he had suffered a broken neck. The wrestling world came together to send to E heartfelt messages, one of them being Keith Lee. The AEW star tweeted he saw Big E's video and wished him a speedy recovery:

Shameless Lee @RealKeithLee I saw your vid @WWEBigE . You say don't worry, but you know what it is.... Here's to your healing brudda. I saw your vid @WWEBigE. You say don't worry, but you know what it is.... Here's to your healing brudda. https://t.co/CfyL5dv6VX

Considering how serious the injury looks, it's safe to assume Big E will stay on the sidelines for the foreseeable future and can miss WrestleMania 38 in Texas.

Keith Lee recently expressed his desire to wrestle Big E

A few days back, The Limitless One took to Twitter to say he would've loved to compete against Big E while in WWE. Moreover, the former WWE Champion took note of the message and shared a throwback clip of Lee's match with Donovan Dijakovic (T-Bar) from NXT.

Shameless Lee @RealKeithLee @therealAmunn @24andFCFfan @wolfkingvillian @WWEBigE I concur. E is someone I certainly would have loved to battle sans cuffs. Let's be honest, even with cuffs, it would be an awesome fight. @therealAmunn @24andFCFfan @wolfkingvillian @WWEBigE I concur. E is someone I certainly would have loved to battle sans cuffs. Let's be honest, even with cuffs, it would be an awesome fight.

While it remains to be seen if we ever see the AEW star and Big E going to war, there's little doubt about the fact that they can put up a fight for the ages if they happen inside the squared circle.

Sportskeeda wishes Big E a speedy recovery, and we hope to see him get back into the ring quickly. You can share your wishes and messages for the former WWE Champion in the comments section below.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Abhinav Singh