"It would be an awesome fight" - Released WWE star wanted to face Big E in a dream match

Big E has taken a small step down the ladder following his WWE Championship loss to Brock Lesnar. Despite being the first pick for RAW (and second overall) in the 2021 WWE Draft, he has moved back to SmackDown, where he has returned to the tag team division.

To be fair, as part of The New Day, he certainly holds a lot of value, and no matter what, his status as a former WWE Champion elevates him. But overall, things could be looking better for the beloved star..

For recently-signed AEW star Keith Lee, things couldn't be better right now. Just a few months after his WWE release, he recently had a buzzworthy debut with AEW by squashing Isiah Kassidy on Dynamite. Responding to a thread on Twitter, Keith Lee said that the former WWE Champion is somebody he would have loved to get in the ring with.

Gracious Lee @RealKeithLee @therealAmunn @24andFCFfan @wolfkingvillian @WWEBigE I concur. E is someone I certainly would have loved to battle sans cuffs. Let's be honest, even with cuffs, it would be an awesome fight. @therealAmunn @24andFCFfan @wolfkingvillian @WWEBigE I concur. E is someone I certainly would have loved to battle sans cuffs. Let's be honest, even with cuffs, it would be an awesome fight.

Keith Lee will have one of the biggest matches of his career on March 6th at Revolution, as he will have to run through the likes of Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks to get a TNT Championship opportunity.

Meanwhile, for the multi-time tag team champion, his road to WrestleMania is unclear, as he has been left out of the title picture.

Big E responded to Keith Lee's comment

As seen in the response above, the former WWE Champion tweeted back in agreement at the AEW star's post. The clip is a throwback of a match between Keith Lee and Donovan Dijakovic from NXT.

A clash between Lee and The Powerhouse of Positivity certainly would have been an incredible match to watch. The former WWE Champion and Keith Lee were briefly on the same brand until the latter was released in 2021. Earlier in the year, Lee challenged for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship, as he had been a featured star on the red brand.

It would have been interesting to see Keith Lee challenge Big E during his title reign, but this dream bout was never meant to be. Moving forward, anything's possible, but it doesn't seem like this match will become a reality in the near future.

