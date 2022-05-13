"We want you to hide" – Keith Lee recalls the day he debuted in AEW

Keith Lee recently shared the story of his AEW debut. He said he was hiding the entire time.

In February, the former NXT North American Champion made his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He defeated Max Caster to gain entry into the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

The Limitless One appeared on the MackMania podcast, during which he stated what happened on the day of his debut. Lee said he had to hide the entire day and wear a hoodie and a mask, but none of it helped because of his distinct walk:

"As far as the debut, man, it’s just, like, ‘Hey, you’re a big deal. We need you to hide,’ and so I had to stay two or three hours away from everybody and drive in that day and I went in masked up, hoodie on, and that doesn’t help me when I’m walking around because I have a very distinctive walk. I wasn’t seen going in there or anything like that but stayed hidden away most of the day and then had freedom to kind of have fun." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Keith Lee is currently in a feud with Team Taz and has found an ally in Shane Strickland. It'll be interesting to see where that story goes next.

Keith Lee would wrestle in Ring of Honor if it felt right

On the same edition of the MackMania podcast, Lee spoke about a possible return to Ring of Honor one day. The former NXT Champion was a part of the promotion from 2015 to 2017:

Lee said he'd have a match in Ring of Honor under the right situation:

"Considering that I have just recently joined AEW, I'm pretty committed to trying to raise the bar there, in a multitude of ways. Ring of Honor is something that I haven't seen since 2017. I'd be willing to have a match there under the right circumstances."

