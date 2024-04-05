Keith Lee spotted with Bobby Lashley and several WWE stars ahead of WrestleMania 40

AEW star Keith Lee was seen hanging out with Bobby Lashley, and multiple other former and current WWE Superstars, as WrestleMania 40 is right around the corner.

Keith Lee has been out of action for the past few months after his last match on AEW Collision in December 2023, where he defeated Brian Cage. The Limitless One was also scheduled to face Swerve Strickland at the Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view. However, injury concerns unfortunately halted the plans.

Meanwhile, Lee seems to be enjoying his time outside the ring, as he recently got spotted with several stars of the Stamford-based promotion. Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin, who is now a free agent, shared a wholesome picture on his Instagram with Bobby Lashley, Omos, MVP, Carlito, Cedric Alexander, and Keith Lee with the following caption:

"Surrounded by my Brothers!!! Best night ever"

The photo was posted just ahead of WrestleMania 40 and there is considerable excitement whether any of the stars will be present at the Show of Shows. While Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits are scheduled for a Street Fight against The Final Testament, other WWE stars seen don't yet have a match at 'Mania, unfortunately.

Legend feels Keith Lee should align himself with a WWE Hall of Famer

It's fair to say that Keith Lee's AEW run has been hit and miss and he is in dire need of change. Tag team legend Bully Ray feels Lee should align himself with the WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry to revive his career.

"The dropoff, in my opinion, with Keith has been substantial... I believe that the right guy to get in Lee's face and start reminding him about who he was for a brief period of time and what his potential really is, is Mark Henry. They are not playing to Keith's wheelhouse, they are not playing to his strengths."

Meanwhile, The Limitless One is still out of action and his return timeline is uncertain. Only time will tell when he comes back and what Tony Khan has in store for him upon his potential return.

