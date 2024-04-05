WWE Universe can’t believe “Keith Lee” is spotted in  Philadelphia ahead of WrestleMania XL

Fans on social media reacted hilariously after Keith Lee has been seen in Philadelphia recently.

The Limitless star has been one of the biggest powerhouses in AEW. He joined the Jacksonville-based promotion on the February 9, 2022, episode of Dynamite. The 38-year-old star is currently out of action due to an undisclosed injury and he went through double surgery this year. His last appearance in All Elite Wrestling was on December 23, 2023, episode of Collision where he lost to Brian Cage in a singles match.

Recently, a prominent Mixed Martial Artist and food critic named Keith Lee was spotted in Philadelphia ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

Fans misunderstood the MMA fighter Keith Lee as a pro wrestler due to their same name and predicted that the former WWE Superstar would return at this year's WrestleMania XL.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray thinks Keith Lee should align himself with Mark Henry in AEW

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray believes the 38-year-old star's run in the Jacksonville-based promotion run is dull. The veteran also revealed Lee should align himself with Mark Henry to revive his career.

"The dropoff, in my opinion, with Keith has been substantial... I believe that the right guy to get in Lee's face and start reminding him about who he was for a brief period of time and what his potential really is, is Mark Henry. They are not playing to Keith's wheelhouse, they are not playing to his strengths. The most memorable match I've seen Keith Lee in, in my opinion, is his one against Dijakovic in NXT. There is nothing going on in AEW right now where I think Tony, creative, or anybody involved there truly understands Lee, and how to write and/or book for him." he said.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when the Limitless star will make his comeback to the company. He has been absent from the promotion for over three months.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think Keith Lee will return to WWE in the future? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion