Wrestling veteran wants Cody Rhodes to appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recently shared his desire to see Cody Rhodes appear as a participant in this year's men's Royal Rumble match.

It's no secret that the former TNT Champion is currently a free agent, having confirmed it himself after this week's Dynamite. Cody's AEW contract expired at the end of 2021, and since then, he has been working under a handshake deal.

As such, there's been a lot of chatter surrounding Cody Rhodes' possible appearance as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Kenny Bolin stated that The American Nightmare showing up the Rumble would be great for the wrestling business.

Bolin, however, added that assuming he has already re-signed with AEW, it could be hard for Tony Khan and WWE to agree upon having Cody perform at the show.

"I think it's good for the business to have Cody involved, but again you need two businesses (WWE and AEW) coming to an agreement for that." said Kenny Bolin [20:47-21:03]

RAW Superstar AJ Styles wants Cody Rhodes to appear at Royal Rumble 2022

Not only Kenny Bolin but WWE star AJ Styles also wants to see Cody Rhodes take the leap of faith and show up during the Royal Rumble match.

In a recent interview, The Phenomenal One stated that since performers are allowed to compete on the indie circuit while working for AEW, it shouldn't be an issue for Cody to come to WWE for one night.

“Well, I think I read it on your website that he said he wasn’t coming back [to WWE]. I don’t know about that. Cody, I am going to call you out man, I don’t know about that one. Because, you’re able to do independents while working for AEW, right? So what’s the difference?" Styles said.

Kenny the GUNTHER STAN @akfytwrestling Cody Rhodes dropped the TNT Title tonight.



ROYAL RUMBLE APPEARANCE COMFIRMED! Cody Rhodes dropped the TNT Title tonight. ROYAL RUMBLE APPEARANCE COMFIRMED! https://t.co/Km3hcv9eUy

With the Premium Live Event only a few hours away, fans would be waiting with bated breath to see if Cody, or any other AEW star, breaks the forbidden door and appears on the show.

Do you see Cody Rhodes making his WWE return at Royal Rumble?

