Kenny Omega is not as big a star as he was before, according to Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega might still be one of the most popular wrestlers on the All Elite Wrestling roster, but a wrestling legend believes that he isn't as big of a star as he once was.

Following his loss to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021, Omega has not gotten anywhere near the main event title picture in AEW. He has won two World Trios Championships with The Young Bucks, as well as the IWGP United States Championship in NJPW, but hasn't gotten back to fight for the top titles since he went away due to injury.

Because of this, wrestling legend Bill Apter believes that while Kenny Omega is still a star, he isn't on the same level as he once was. Here's what he had to say to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "UnSkripted:"

“I think he is [a top star] but not like he was before. I think they just have so much—so many guys on the roster there they’re just not using him as much as they would before. They’re using other guys in the placement in AEW there. You know it’s funny, it’s like when Triple H told me at the press conference for SummerSlam when I asked him about why is Austin Theory, the United States Champion in a battle royale, he said ‘where else do you want me—we don’t have room for him in a singles match, we’ve got a lot of guys and we are looking for places to put him.’ Same thing with AEW, they’ve got a million guys on that roster.” [22:05-22:45]

You can watch the full conversation between Dr. Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter right here:

Kenny Omega will be in action this Sunday at AEW All Out

One of the biggest shocks of AEW All In was during the trio's match of Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hangman Page taking on Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White, and Juice Robinson.

Despite the UK fans being firmly behind the former AEW World Champion, Takeshita won the match for his team by pinning Omega, much to the shock of everyone at Wembley Stadium.

But their story didn't end at Wembley this past week, as it was announced following the event that this Sunday at AEW All Out, Kenny Omega will get a chance to rectify the loss at Wembley as he goes one-on-one with Konosuke Takeshita.

This will be the first time that the two men will take each other in a singles match since August 2013, when they faced off at a DDT event in Tokyo, Japan, where Omega picked up the win.

