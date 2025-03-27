  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Kenny Omega
  • Kenny Omega confronted by AEW newcomer in surprising Dynamite moment

Kenny Omega confronted by AEW newcomer in surprising Dynamite moment

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Mar 27, 2025 00:46 GMT
Kenny Omega is the reigning AEW International Champion [Image Credits: AEW
Kenny Omega is the reigning AEW International Champion [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Kenny Omega was featured in action on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The Cleaner was confronted afterwards by the Tony Khan-led company's new signee, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, whom Omega is scheduled to face soon on pay-per-view.

Ad

After recovering from a life-threatening illness that put him on the shelf for over a year, Kenny Omega returned to action earlier this year and has been on an unstoppable roll since then. He has already acquired championship gold, unseating Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution earlier this month for his International Title.

The Best Bout Machine squared off against and defeated Blake Christian this week on AEW Dynamite. After the match, Omega addressed his upcoming championship defense at the Dynasty pay-per-view, where he will face Mike Bailey and Ricochet in a triple threat match. As soon as he mentioned Speedball, the former TNA champion arrived and joined Kenny in the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Bailey confessed that he admired Omega as a performer, as a human being, and as a champion. Nonetheless, Speedball vowed that he would not hesitate to pull the trigger on April 6 for the International Championship. The two stars had previously wrestled one-on-one in PWG in 2015, with Omega coming out on top.

Kenny's confrontation with Speedball would afterward be interrupted by their third opponent in their AEW Dynasty International Title three-way, Ricochet.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी