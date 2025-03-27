Kenny Omega confronted by AEW newcomer in surprising Dynamite moment

Kenny Omega was featured in action on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The Cleaner was confronted afterwards by the Tony Khan-led company's new signee, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, whom Omega is scheduled to face soon on pay-per-view.

After recovering from a life-threatening illness that put him on the shelf for over a year, Kenny Omega returned to action earlier this year and has been on an unstoppable roll since then. He has already acquired championship gold, unseating Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution earlier this month for his International Title.

The Best Bout Machine squared off against and defeated Blake Christian this week on AEW Dynamite. After the match, Omega addressed his upcoming championship defense at the Dynasty pay-per-view, where he will face Mike Bailey and Ricochet in a triple threat match. As soon as he mentioned Speedball, the former TNA champion arrived and joined Kenny in the ring.

Bailey confessed that he admired Omega as a performer, as a human being, and as a champion. Nonetheless, Speedball vowed that he would not hesitate to pull the trigger on April 6 for the International Championship. The two stars had previously wrestled one-on-one in PWG in 2015, with Omega coming out on top.

Kenny's confrontation with Speedball would afterward be interrupted by their third opponent in their AEW Dynasty International Title three-way, Ricochet.

