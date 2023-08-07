Kenny Omega feels it might be time for 42-year-old megastar to debut in AEW

AEW star Kenny Omega recently had an invitation for a popular actor who was recently seen in season 2 of the show Heels. The actor in question is Stephen Amell.

Season 2 of the popular TV show Heels just dropped, and it's already receiving rave reviews. Megastar Stephen Amell, who is also known for his role in the DC's Arrow series, can be seen portraying the character of Jack Spade, a heel in the wrestling business. Amell has previously wrestled for WWE in SummerSlam 2015.

Taking to Twitter, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega praised the show and stated that it might be time for Amell to showcase his talents in an All Elite Wrestling Ring in front of a live crowd.

"S2 of Heels starring my old pal @StephenAmell is off to an incredible start! Great drama and the in-ring action is right up there too. Might be time for him to show AEW what he can do in front of live crowds again. He’s always got a spot by my side."

It should be noted that 42-year-old Amell previously made an appearance in AEW alongside Cody Rhodes in 2020.

Potential AEW All In opponent for Kenny Omega

AEW All In is surpassing all expectations and is set to be one of the biggest shows in AEW history. The show is set to take place later this month at Wembley Stadium in London. As of now, the main event between MJF and Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship has been officially announced.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega, one of the most popular stars in the company, is still not sanctioned to be in a match at the show. While many fans have clamored for him to square off against CM Punk, reports suggest that The Cleaner will face Konosuke Takeshita.

• FTR vs. Young Bucks

• Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

• Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

• BCC vs. Eddie Kingston & Orange Cassidy & ?

• CM Punk vs either Samoa Joe/Ricky Starks/Jay White

It has also been reported that FTR will go up against The Young Bucks at the event. How the show ultimately shapes up remains to be seen.

