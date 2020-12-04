Kenny Omega on IMPACT Wrestling reportedly a one-off

Following the announcement that new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear on next Tuesday's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, new reports say it will be a one-off.

Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. has reported that the relationship between IMPACT and AEW is not currently that intertwined. Omega's one-off appearance will be done as a favor to IMPACT Wrestling VP Don Callis.

Don Callis and Kenny Omega are very good friends. The latter asked Callis to be on commentary for his AEW Full Gear match against Hangman Page and his big win over Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite's "Winter Is Coming" event this past Wednesday. Tony Khan was a fan of the idea and signed off on it.

Besides Omega appearing on IMPACT, Wrestling Inc. also reported that IMPACT Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers will be coming to AEW for one match too. Although their opponent was not disclosed, it is rumored to likely be AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

This may be the start of a longer relationship between the two sides. However, Kenny Omega's appearance will be an isolated, one-time partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling for now.

Don Callis likely to become Kenny Omega's on-screen manager

The EVP of @IMPACTWRESTLING @TheDonCallis joins the commentary team for your main event of the evening!

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/zBtTBktdS1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020

Wrestling Inc. also reported that they have heard that Don Callis' contract with IMPACT Wrestling is set to expire next month. Once Callis is done with IMPACT, it is likely he could move to AEW full-time to work as Kenny Omega's on-screen manager.

There is plenty of potential and optimism from the fanbases of both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. The next moves will be looked at very closely as more developments happen.