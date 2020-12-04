Why the AEW/IMPACT Wrestling partnership is a great thing for the industry

At the AEW Dynamite “Winter is Coming” special, Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. Everything about this match sparked the fans' interest. Don Callis caused a distraction that helped Omega defeat Moxley. After the match, Callis said that fans will get an explanation this Tuesday on IMPACT Wrestling. A potential AEW/IMPACT Wrestling partnership could help both companies. It's also a positive development for wrestling as a whole.

This collaboration will draw attention to both shows. Fans are already buzzing about what will happen on this Tuesday’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling. On Twitter last night, AEW Dynamite was trending #1 in the United States. IMPACT was also trending in the Top 10. Now, all eyes turn to Tuesday’s show.

IMPACT Wrestling will arguably benefit the most in this scenario. As AEW averages between 700,0000 to 900,000 viewers per week. On the other hand, IMPACT Wrestling has a much smaller audience. Now, with a possible partnership with AEW, IMPACT could draw in thousands of new fans.

This cooperation also benefits AEW as well. After AEW Winter is Coming, the company remains the talk of the wrestling world. The hot angle with Omega could get the company help the company break a million viewers again. More than ever before, everyone wants to know what AEW will do next. It is hard to remember the last time the conclusion of a wrestling show had fans so shocked and curious.

AEW now looks to retain this momentum as 2020 comes to an end. If AEW begins hitting a million viewers per week going forward, it may force WWE's hand to move NXT to a different night. This move could benefit both shows. During the summer, when NXT and AEW were on different nights for a couple of weeks, both shows saw substantial growth in their viewership.

This partnership could produce IMPACT/AEW dream matches

This potential partnership could also be a mutually beneficial agreement in another way. One of the main criticisms about AEW is its handling of the women’s division. Meanwhile, IMPACT Wrestling has arguably one of the best women’s divisions in the world. With this partnership, competitors like Jordynne Grace, Taya Valkyrie, Su Yung, and others can supplement the AEW roster.

Jordynne Grace in IMPACT Wrestling

Meanwhile, IMPACT’s tag division took a hit recently with the loss of The Rascalz. With this potential cooperation, teams like FTR, The Young Bucks, and SCU can help boost that division. Think of the dream matches that are possible now. The Motor City Machine Guns could take on FTR. Fans could also see Thunder Rosa face Taya Valkyrie. The possibilities are endless.

Another benefit of this potential partnership is that it may cause WWE to consider partnering with another wrestling company. At the very least, it could push WWE to put on a better product. After all, the company hasn't faced legitimate competition in a long time. IMPACT Wrestling once tried to directly battle WWE. But they failed, and the company has been rebuilding ever since. While AEW is fresh and exciting, it is still not a legitimate competitor in WWE’s eyes.

But this partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling could make some waves. It might give both companies a much better boost than expected. In that case, WWE might feel motivated to produce a stronger product. WWE could also choose to partner with other wrestling promotions. With this general spirit of cooperation, the wrestling business could enter a new boom.