Kenny Omega makes cheeky comment on the AEW locker room environment after CM Punk's return

AEW's backstage issues have been well documented. The real-life heat between CM Punk and The Elite has been the talk of the wrestling world for several months, and Kenny Omega may have recently peeled back the curtain on how the locker room really feels.

CM Punk officially returned to AEW this past Saturday on Collision. During the show's opening segment, The Voice of the Voiceless was handed a live microphone and proceeded to set the wrestling world ablaze with his tongue-in-cheek references to the Brawl Out fiasco.

Many reports have suggested that Punk's return has caused tension in the AEW locker room, although the situation has seemingly died down over the months. On the latest episode of Being the Elite, Kenny Omega cheekily referenced these reports while trying out Toxic Waste candy:

"Matt [Jackson] took a flavor appropriate to our locker room environment," Kenny said, evidently unimpressed by the sweets. [06:05 onwards]

As funny as this comment is, perhaps there was some truth to the statement. Only time will tell whether CM Punk and The Elite can amicably coexist backstage.

CM Punk goes scorched-earth on AEW Collision

As expected, CM Punk stayed true to his no-nonsense nature when addressing his absence and subsequent return on Collision. Among many things, The Second City Saint was unapologetic, said that he has no intention of retiring soon, and claimed to be the rightful world champion.

However, Punk's best bar came when he commented on his standing with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and took a sly dig at The Young Bucks:

"You know what David Zaslav calls me? 'One Bill Phil'. That's because I am the one true genuine article in a business full of counterfeit bucks," Punk said.

The inference did not go unnoticed, with many fans exploding on social media with their takes on the comment.

