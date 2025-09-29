  • home icon
  Kenny Omega makes a huge announcement on his future amid AEW hiatus

Kenny Omega makes a huge announcement on his future amid AEW hiatus

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:28 GMT
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW Official Website]
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW Official Website]

Kenny Omega has just taken to social media to make a huge announcement for the near future. This comes following his brief absence from AEW, as he has revealed another event outside the ring he'll be participating in.

The Best Bout Machine has not been seen since earlier this month, after he was taken out by Kyle Fletcher. He is said to have been taking some time off to recuperate and do some routine health checks. He is far from being completely healthy, but has been in a good enough condition to be able to compete in the ring from time to time.

Kenny Omega has taken to X/Twitter to reveal that he will be a special guest host at the Capcom Cup 12, which will take place in March 2026. He mentioned how fans can get tickets this year, and also have a chance to win an opportunity to have backstage access to the event, where they can meet him and the stars of Street Fighter.

See his announcement below.

"I'm incredibly excited to announce that I will be one of the special guest hosts of Capcom Cup 12! See you all in March." Omega posted.
Kenny Omega is set to make his AEW return next week on Dynamite

Next week, AEW Dynamite is set to hold its 6th Anniversary show, and several blockbuster matches have already been announced for its match card.

One of these will see Kenny Omega making his long-awaited return to the company as he'll team up with Brodido to take on Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks. The former AEW World Champion is looking to pick up where he left off and go after the Don Callis Family once more.

It remains to be seen whether this will eventually lead him to go after either Kazuchika Okada or Kyle Fletcher, two members of the faction that he has a bone to pick with. He has unfinished business with them and could be looking to get retribution.

