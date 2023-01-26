Kenny Omega names Claudio Castagnoli one of his dream opponents (Exclusive) 

Kenny Omega has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best in the AEW locker room, but it's been nearly 15 years since he last took on Claudio Castagnoli. In a recent exclusive interview set up by SEGA for their upcoming video game Like a Dragon: Ishin, Omega teased facing the ROH World Champion.

During their tenure on ROH between 2008 and 2009, Kenny Omega and Claudio Castagnoli went up against each other on four separate occasions. Notably, the two are one-for-one in singles matches, with Castagnoli having beaten both Omega and Bryan Danielson at ROH Insanity Unleashed 2009.

During an interview with Sportskeeda's own Jason Parker, Omega noted that he still wants to go up against Castagnoli now that they're in the same promotion again.

"And for another guy, I’d say if we want to just toss in another name, who I’d love to work with, Claudio Castagnoli. Yeah, he’s another one, and even, jeez, he’s number 3, it’d be cool to wrestle Samoa Joe, probably."

Kenny Omega will be featured in the upcoming Like a Dragon: Ishin video game, where he'll appear in the form of a Trooper Card - Essence of the One-Winged Angel.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently gave his honest take on the One-Winged-Angel and the V-Triggers that he's best known for, praising the younger star for delivering these moves.

Kenny Omega also had a lot of good things to say about Konosuke Takeshita's future in AEW

Konosuke Takeshita has quickly climbed into the hearts of many AEW fans due to his in-ring performance and demeanor. According to reports, there could be a bright future ahead for the star in AEW, as they are rumoredly planning to push him heavily.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW A massive Blue Thunder Bomb by Konosuke Takeshita here at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III! Watch now on TNT! A massive Blue Thunder Bomb by Konosuke Takeshita here at #AEWBattleOfTheBelts III! Watch now on TNT! https://t.co/mZD7bQ9FtV

During the same exclusive interview, Kenny Omega urged Takeshita to stop wasting time and become a star but maintained that he was impressed with him.

"It’s time to show your true potential because I ain’t getting any younger, you really need to grasp the bull by the horns at this point. Hopin’ for the best for the guy, glad he’s getting a wonderful look and opportunity in AEW, but, Takeshita, how high up the ladder has he climbed?"

Could Kenny Omega be teasing a match against Konosuke Takeshita? The Cleaner clearly has a lot of ideas buzzing around in his head for his next opponent, so fans will have to stay tuned.

