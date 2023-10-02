Kenny Omega provides an update on former WWE talent's AEW future

Former world champion Kenny Omega has given some insight into the future of a former WWE talent in AEW.

The talent in question is Omega's Golden Lovers teammate, Kota Ibushi. WWE fans will remember him from the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He has appeared in AEW on a handful of occasions so far, with the most recent being at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1, 2023.

Despite these appearances, Ibushi hasn't signed a full-time deal with All Elite Wrestling yet. At the WrestleDream post-show media scrum, Omega was optimistic about seeing The Golden Star in AEW again.

"I believe it’s definitely a safe bet to say he’ll be back. Ibushi and I have really gone through the wringer. We’ve been tossed into the meat grinder. Part of the reason I was motivated to go to DDT in the first place was because of Kota Ibushi. I really felt attracted to his style and outlook on professional wrestling. We’ve done everything we could to leave it all out there. We’ve broken ourselves over and over again just to build ourselves back up to break each other down again."

The Cleaner also discussed his relationship with Ibushi:

"I really feel like when there is no [one] else around us and our pursuit of our own personal best, we have each other’s shoulders to cry on. It really means a lot now, after all this time apart, in our current old man-broken states, to be there and support each other. Still, train together for these matches and still go in front of a packed house and with people like Chris [Jericho] and make magic," Kenny Omega added.

Chris Jericho was also present for the media scrum, mentioning that Ibushi kept thanking his partners for being in the match with him. This prompted Kenny Omega to reiterate that his close friend would return to AEW.

"We’re making up for a lot of lost time. The friendship and personal relationship will never die. To be in a professional environment with him again is just great. I love being able to travel and train with him again. It’s wonderful. I think it’s safe to say he’ll be back." (H/T Fightful)

Kenny Omega will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

The upcoming episode of Dynamite will mark the show's fourth anniversary on TV. The two stars who wrestled in the first-ever main event of the program will take on the man who was in the first-ever match in the show's history.

This week on Dynamite, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will seek revenge against Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita as they face off in a tag team match. The Don Callis Family picked up the win over Jericho, Omega, and Ibushi at WrestleDream, but with Will Ospreay not in the equation, the forthcoming bout could play out very differently.

Elsewhere on the show, fans will hear from Adam Copeland (fka Edge in WWE) for the very first time, while Nick Jackson will challenge Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship.

