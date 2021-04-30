Kenny Omega reacts to big praise from Daniel Bryan

AEW Champion Kenny Omega is one of the most creative minds in the pro-wrestling business; his approach to wrestling is unconventional and radical at the same time.

5-time WWE Champion Daniel Bryan seems to agree as he had nothing but praise for Omega in a recent interview with Barstool Sports where he lauded The Cleaner for thinking differently and for daring to try out new things.

The AEW World Champion, and new IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, was quick to take notice of Bryan's words and responded with a perfectly in-character tweet.

"He gets it. Go figure, right?" tweeted Omega.

He gets it. Go figure, right? https://t.co/TFda1TTwQU — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 29, 2021

Bryan and Kenny Omega are no strangers to each other. They wrestled several matches when they slogged through wrestling's independent circuit together in the mid-2000s.

Also, with Bryan openly admitting his desire to wrestle outside of WWE when his current contract expires, there's a chance of a potential showdown between the two sometime in the future.

Apart from Bryan, Kurt Angle also recently spoke about Kenny Omega being a dream opponent. With so much success and praise coming his way, The Cleaner is making waves across the globe.

Kenny Omega is in the midst of the best run of his career

With the AEW Championship, AAA Championship, and IMPACT Wrestling World Championship in his possession, Kenny Omega is the most accomplished wrestler in the world at the moment.

The Cleaner is currently embroiled in a feud with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston in AEW. Omega will be in action on next week's Bloods and Guts special where he teams up with Michael Nakazawa to square off against Moxley and Kingston.

Don’t be mad at me. Be mad that your favorites weren’t even remotely close to being good enough. https://t.co/dcKG6hzJVT — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) February 27, 2021

Over in IMPACT Wrestling, Omega is staring at many stars gunning to bring the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship back to its home promotion.

Do you agree with Daniel Bryan's praise for Kenny Omega? Do you want to see Omega and Bryan square off in the ring?