"He looks at wrestling differently than anybody else" - Daniel Bryan praises top AEW Star

Daniel Bryan is a former WWE Champion who made his name on the indies before joining the company. He has wrestled for countless promotions. He recently even mentioned that he wants to wrestle with multiple promotions.

One of his most famous opponents on the independent circuit was current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who has been lauded by many. He has even been dubbed one of the greatest wrestlers to ever live in some circles.

In an interview with Robbie Fox, Daniel Bryan recalled one of his matches with Omega at PWG and went on to praise the Cleaner for his ability and talent. Bryan said:

"I have a lot of respect for Kenny Omega and it's not just the great matches that he has put on. It's also that he looks at wrestling differently than anybody else. When you look at, say like, Young Bucks who you would think of in a similar vein. It's like a genius take of the wrestling that they loved when they were younger and mimicking it but also like evolving from that and evolving from the takes from that." Bryan added, "With Kenny, it doesn't have a previous evolution. It's just these completely new things that enter his head that he's daring to try."

Daniel Bryan and Kenny Omega are two of the biggest names in wrestling right now even though they work for different promotions.

Daniel Bryan is set to challenge for the Universal Championship

So far, Daniel Bryan has challenged for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship three times. His match against the Head of The Table could very well be The American Dragon's last opportunity to win the Universal Championship.

After losing to Roman Reigns on three different occasions, The Big Dog granted Bryan one last shot at the title under one condition: If Daniel Bryan loses, he will have to leave SmackDown.

Such an interesting development in the story could see Daniel Bryan move on over to RAW or even NXT to bring about a spike in the ratings.