Kenny Omega reacts to WWE Hall of Famer's heartfelt post with a three-word message

Kenny Omega took some time out to respond to a WWE veteran after he acknowledged him as his favorite wrestler. The Hall of Famer is a very well-known man, Kurt Angle, and is considered a legend by many.

The Cleaner recently praised Kurt Angle in a Twitch stream and called him his favorite wrestler of all time. He did not stop there and said that the 55-year-old was also the most complete wrestler of all time.

Kurt acknowledged that and sent out a message to the former AEW World Champion, saying that he respects him and that he hopes to meet him one day.

“Much respect Kenny. Hope to meet you one day!! #itstrue,” Angle wrote.

Kenny Omega responded with a simple three-word message and a morphed image.

“Game recognizes game.”

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how the meeting of the two will come to pass. With Angle being a WWE legend, it could be complicated for him to appear in AEW. Maybe the two stars could meet outside the confines of the wrestling companies.

Tony Khan gives an update on Kenny Omega’s return

Kenny Omega has been out of action for a while after being diagnosed with diverticulitis. There have been lots of reports speculating about his return, and Tony Khan has now given more details on the issue.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, the All Elite President was asked about how his marquee star was doing. TK essentially said that he was in touch with him and that his return would make everyone go crazy.

"I don't want to put pressure on it. He was really in a bad way. I don't want to put a timetable or try to rush him back, but I'm optimistic we'll see Kenny Omega again. Certainly it's something for all the fans to look forward to. I think everybody's just going to go crazy when Kenny does come back, which I think we're all very optimistic about," Khan said.

A few things have changed since Omega has been away, with Samoa Joe becoming the new World Champion and Adam Copeland becoming the TNT Champion. A feud with either of the stars would make for great television.