Kenny Omega reacts to WWE Superstar seemingly taking a dig at him during a recent show 

Kenny Omega has reacted to WWE star Edris Enofe doing a running knee on a recent edition of NXT.

Taking to Twitter, Enofe posted a clip of him executing the same move and named it the E-Trigger. Omega's running knee is known as the V-Trigger, hence, it was an indirect reference to the AEW star.

Reacting to the tweet from Enofe, Omega responded with a GIF, as he took it quite light-heartedly. The former is currently competing in NXT and is teaming up with Malik Blade in the tag team division.

Check out Kenny Omega's reaction below:

Earlier this year, Omega returned to AEW after being sidelined with numerous injury issues since Full Gear 2021 when he lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page.

He has mostly teamed up with The Young Bucks and is yet to compete in a singles match since his return. Omega will be in action at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 where he will face Will Ospreay for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

WWE star Sami Zayn recently spoke about Kenny Omega

Sami Zayn is one of WWE's hottest superstars at the moment. He is at an all-time high in terms of momentum and is currently a part of The Bloodline.

Speaking in an interview with Rosenberg Radio, Zayn mentioned that he hadn't seen Kenny Omega in over a decade and briefly spoke about the AEW star. He said:

"A lot of the guys that I- you know it's guys that I've worked with before that I just miss and that I would love to work with again now. Like Kenny Omega just as an example and I'm listing a lot of AEW guys here but you know I haven't seen them in ten years that's insane."

Omega and The Young Bucks are currently feuding with Death Triangle. At Full Gear 2022, The Elite unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW World Trios Championships.

This led to a Best of Seven Series between the two teams with Death Triangle currently leading with a scoreline of 2-1. The two teams will collide next week at Winter Is Coming.

