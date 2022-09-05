Kenny Omega seemingly takes a dig at SmackDown superstar ahead of AEW All Out

Kenny Omega took a hilarious jibe at SmackDown superstar Xavier Woods for his recent appearance on Dragon Con 2022.

The two wrestlers are good friends in real life, but that doesn't stop them from taking digs at each other. Time and again, they have engaged in hilarious trash talk and banter over wrestling and video games, much to the delight of fans.

Both stars are avid gamers, with Woods being known for his involvement in the UpUpDownDown Youtube channel and G4. On the other hand, Omega played a vital role in the development of the AEW: Fight Forever console game.

Xavier Woods was recently seen grooving in full-throttle to the fine vocals of notable rapper Mega Ran at Dragon Con 2022. The 5-day convention is going on in Atlanta, Georgia, and coincides with All Out over the weekend.

Mega Ran took to Twitter to appreciate Woods' dancing skills. Kenny Omega took note of the tweet and chimed in, enquiring about the security:

"Where security at? I pray you were able to finish your set safely and this miscreant was sent to the nearest drunk tank!" wrote Omega.

Xavier Woods responded to Kenny Omega's jibe over the King of The Ring crown

Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods have feuded in video game bouts on many occasions, including their infamous Street Fighter V showdown back in 2018.

Woods interacted with a Twitter user regarding the latter's loss in the Fall Guys video game. The AEW star threw the first punch, accusing Woods of not earning the King of The Ring crown.

Responding to The Cleaner's tweet, the Trombone-player came up with his list of accomplishments:

"Earned? Besides EARNING my crown, I EARNED spots in Gears of War, Bomberman, Brawlhalla, and now Fall Guys. But congrats on being available in the 2K community creations,” Woods tweeted.

Their online rivalry kicked off back in 2015 and has kept getting more entertaining over the years. It will be interesting to see if the New Day member responds to The Best Bout Machine.

