Kenny Omega to reportedly return soon, future feuds in AEW seemingly confirmed

A recent report stated that Kenny Omega might finally make his much-anticipated return to AEW. It also seems that there will be a feud waiting in the wings for The Cleaner.

Omega's last official wrestling match was at Full Gear 2021 where he lost the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to Hangman Page. Since then, he has been recovering from injuries suffered in the said event and has focused his efforts on helping conceptualize the video game "AEW: Fight Forever."

The May 29th Double or Nothing was the initial reported timetable for The Cleaner's return but he debunked it by saying he still wasn't one-hundred percent.

A new report from PWInsider disclosed that Omega was expected to be the third man for The Young Bucks' quarterfinal round bout at the AEW Trios Championship tournament. Matt and Nick Jackson will face Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee next week on Dynamite in the first set of qualifying tournament match-ups.

However, the report wasn't fully validated and instead, it opined that fans should watch next Wednesday's show to see if The Cleaner will indeed appear.

Yesterday on Dynamite: Quake by the Lake, The Bucks went to their former Elite teammate Hangman Page to offer a spot but the latter declined. It would be interesting to see if these latest reports about Omega's return become a reality next week.

Former AEW champion wants to lock horns with Kenny Omega

During his recent interview on Sessions with Renee Paquette, former TNT Champion Miro emphasized that he wants to wrestler Kenny Omega in a singles match.

The Redeemer's reason was that The Best Bout Machine was a "crazy guy" and that he wanted to experience the latter's style first-hand.

"Of course I wanna fight Kenny when he comes back. Because he's like a crazy guy out there that I wanna see what his style is."

For now, Omega is currently still on the shelf despite new reports surfacing about his return timetable. Should The Cleaner make his in-ring comeback, it will be interesting to see if a potential dream match between him and Miro occurs.

