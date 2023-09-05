Kenny Omega responds after being accused of taking a dig at CM Punk

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega sets the record straight after accusations of taking a dig at CM Punk.

On the latest episode of Being the Elite, fans witnessed some intriguing backstage moments that left them speculating about a potential dig at CM Punk. Kenny Omega was featured in a scene that had fans buzzing.

During the episode, Omega expressed his dissatisfaction after a questionable business deal involving the sale of the Hung Bucks trademark between Matt Jackson and John Silver. In an attempt to lift his spirits, Omega took a sip of a mysterious beverage that fans thought was Pepsi.

The scene didn't go unnoticed, as many fans speculated that it was a sly reference to CM Punk, who has a Pepsi logo tattooed on his left shoulder. Given the reported tension between Punk and The Elite stemming from last year's All Out pay-per-view and the recent release of the former world champion, fans couldn't help but connect the dots.

However, AEW star Kenny Omega took to Twitter to clarify the situation, putting the rumors to rest. He replied to a post and stated that it was "water with electrolytes," implying that it was not Pepsi.

"Water with electrolytes. Stop it. Please," Omega tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

Omega's response confirms that he had no intention of taking a dig at Punk.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry comments on CM Punk being fired

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has weighed in on the release of CM Punk from AEW. Punk was fired from AEW following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry said that there is less tension now that Punk is no longer in the promotion.

"Now, you can freely go and there’d be no more complaining. There should be no complaining. The problem is gone. So-called problem, is gone. So, everything should be sh*ts and giggles, and unicorn pee, and rainbow blankets. That’s what it should be now. So, I’m curious to see how it’s gonna be. The problem is solved.”

Punk's sudden departure from AEW, announced just one day prior to the All Out pay-per-view, created significant buzz in the wrestling world. It remains to be seen where he will end up next.

