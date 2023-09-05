Kenny Omega seemingly takes subtle shot at CM Punk

Top AEW star and one of the EVPs of All Elite Wrestling, Kenny Omega, seemingly took a subtle shot at CM Punk during the most recent episode of Being The Elite.

The Elite is a faction in AEW comprising Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and "Hangman" Adam Page. In addition to wrestling, Omega and Bucks also hold the positions of Executive Vice President in Jacksonville-based company.

The group frequently shares videos on their YouTube channel, Being the Elite, containing behind-the-scenes content and backstage interactions. The recent episode featured some of the highlights and backstage moments of their debut on AEW's weekly show Collision.

However, during the episode, Kenny Omega seemingly took a subtle shot at Punk, as he drank an ample from a bottle of Pepsi and said:

"Oh, What did they put in here?"

The next scene cuts to a table with bottles of Coca-Cola and Pizzas lying on it, and then the Bucks are shown savoring a Pizza and drinking Coca-Cola.

Expand Tweet

This scene seems to be a subtle shot at CM Punk, who has a tattoo of the Pepsi logo inked to his left shoulder. It has been reported that Punk and The Elite have had bad blood between them since the incidents of All Out pay-per-view last year.

At All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, The Second City Saint went on a rant against Hangman Adam Page in the post-show media scrum, which reportedly led to a backstage Brawl between CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, and some other AEW stars. Later, everyone involved was suspended from the company.

After their suspension following All Out 2022, Kenny Omega and the Bucks returned in November 2022, and CM Punk returned in June 2023 on the first episode of AEW's new show, Collision.

AEW star Brandon Cutler later took it upon himself to clarify that it was not Pepsi but just some electrolytes in the bottle.

CM Punk was recently terminated from All Elite Wrestling

The Straight Edge Superstar made his last appearance for the Jacksonville-based company in a title match against Samoa Joe at All In on August 27, 2023, and was fired a few days later.

The reason for Punk's contract being terminated by the Jacksonville-based company, a day before All Out 2023 pay-per-view is a backstage altercation with Jack Perry that took place at All In, which led to things getting physical.

The Elite debuted recently on Collision on September 2, 2023, and thus never crossed paths with CM Punk since the incident at All Out last year.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena