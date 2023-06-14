Kenny Omega roasts WWE veteran, says he huffs "Big Show's f*rts" 

Kenny Omega quickly endeared himself to global audiences because of his stellar work between the ropes and charismatic personality outside of the ring. The Cleaner once again showed off his comedic chops when he took to Twitter to roast a WWE veteran.

Disco Inferno is not known for being shy when it comes to offering his opinion on various pro wrestling debates. The somewhat controversial retired performer and podcaster called out Dave Meltzer and Kenny Omega to give their thoughts on a spot he deemed dangerous.

When another Twitter user replied to Inferno, saying that he should not be critiquing spots that he would not be able to do, the WWE veteran dodged the sentiment and instead asked for clarification about what the user was referring to.

"Who is AZM? And what is a speed title match?" Inferno tweeted.

AZM, otherwise known as Azumi, is a young female Japanese wrestler plying her trade in NJPW's sister promotion, Stardom. Inferno was critiquing the clip from her match with Hazuki at an event in March.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow One of the most brutal bumps of the year was courtesy of AZM & Hazuki - STARDOM (03.26.2023) One of the most brutal bumps of the year was courtesy of AZM & Hazuki - STARDOM (03.26.2023) https://t.co/ebHH8A3pZl

Kenny Omega did not take Inferno's comments lightly. The former AEW World Champion called out Disco for being ignorant and accused him of "huffing Big Show's f*rts" for years.

"I knew that years of huffing Big Show’s f*rts left you a bit slow but how do you explain the ignorance?" tweeted Omega.

Check out the interaction here.

Kenny Omega is gearing up for a blockbuster rematch

In January, the New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event hosted one of the best matches of the year so far, when Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay to reclaim the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

The two world-class performers will run it back in just a few weeks when they meet at the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View on June 25th.

Given their previous encounter, many fans have pinned this bout to be a potential match-of-the-night contender. This is extremely high praise, given that Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada compete against each other on the same card.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Official match graphics for:

• Bryan Danielson vs Kazuchika Okada

• Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay II



PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING MAY HAVE JUST PEAKED. Official match graphics for:• Bryan Danielson vs Kazuchika Okada• Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay IIPROFESSIONAL WRESTLING MAY HAVE JUST PEAKED. https://t.co/XFkjqbkY05

Nonetheless, Forbidden Door 2023 is set to be an exciting show with plenty of phenomenal in-ring action. If last year's standards are anything to go by, the show might just be the best event of the year across all promotions.

