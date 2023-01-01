"Your company is relying on you" - Kenny Omega puts popular champion on notice ahead of a huge title match

Kenny Omega recently sent a stern message to Will Ospreay ahead of their Wrestle Kingdom 17 match.

Will Ospreay is set to defend his IWGP United States Championship against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. Taking to Twitter, Omega claimed that New Japan Pro Wrestling relies on Ospreay to deliver his best at the Tokyo Dome.

Omega lastly added that this was the most valuable lesson of Ospreay's career and that the former has been in a similar position.

"Do you feel the pressure yet, Will? The world is watching. Your company is relying on you. I’ve been here too many times to count. I feel nothing. It’s time to rise up or fall and learn the most valuable lesson of your career. @njpwworld," tweeted Omega.

Check out Omega's tweet below:

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX



The world is watching. Your company is relying on you. I’ve been here too many times to count. I feel nothing.



It’s time to rise up or fall and learn the most valuable lesson of your career.



@njpwworld



#njpw

#njwk17 twitter.com/njpwglobal/sta… NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Watch LIVE in English ONLY on



Full card, preview:



#njpw #njwk17 Will Ospreay vs Kenny Omega is just over FOUR DAYS AWAY!Watch LIVE in English ONLY on @njpwworld Full card, preview: njpw1972.com/139641 Will Ospreay vs Kenny Omega is just over FOUR DAYS AWAY!Watch LIVE in English ONLY on @njpwworld!Full card, preview: njpw1972.com/139641#njpw #njwk17 https://t.co/VZNOU5kbqP Do you feel the pressure yet, Will?The world is watching. Your company is relying on you. I’ve been here too many times to count. I feel nothing.It’s time to rise up or fall and learn the most valuable lesson of your career. Do you feel the pressure yet, Will? The world is watching. Your company is relying on you. I’ve been here too many times to count. I feel nothing. It’s time to rise up or fall and learn the most valuable lesson of your career. @njpwworld #njpw #njwk17 twitter.com/njpwglobal/sta…

Kenny Omega previously took shots at Will Ospreay by calling him unstable

This isn't the first time Kenny Omega has put Will Ospreay on notice. During a recent interview with NJPW, The Best Bout Machine noted that Will Ospreay failed to make an impact in the G1 Climax.

Omega also put Jon Moxley and Jay White on notice while speaking about Ospreay.

"Will of course, thinking that this was a good approach, he was thinking that maybe he could be the exception to the rule, that he could do it the way [Jon Moxley] Mox could not. That he could do it the way Jay [White] could not. That he could do it the way that I did. Now this year’s G1 was a miss, Okada didn’t go so well either. So why is it that no-one can do what I can do? Well, there’s so many reasons, but the big one, Will, is up here [taps head]. It’s what you don’t got upstairs," said Omega.

Omega is a former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion and will aim to become a two-time champion at the Tokyo Dome.

Do you think Kenny Omega will be able to dethrone Will Ospreay? Sound off in the comment section.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes