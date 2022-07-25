"Miserable little pr*ck" - Heavyweight Champion slams Kenny Omega after having legal action taken against him

Kenny Omega recently took legal action against a wrestler for selling a shirt that not only included his finisher move but also took a shot at him.

The wrestler in question then fired back at the AEW star via social media, seemingly more angered than he initially was.

Kenny Omega hasn't had an official wrestling match since November 2011. The former AEW World Champion is steadily recovering from his numerous injuries, and fans are desperately clamoring for The Cleaner to make his return by All Out 2022 pay-per-view.

After realizing that his t-shirt had been taken down, IGWP Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay took to social media to share his disgust at Kenny Omega.

“I have just exposed Kenny as an insecure little b*tch. It was fine when those guys were throwing up the Too Sweet and got hit with a cease & desist. They continued to poke the bear," said Ospreay."When it is me doing it to you guys, you have a problem with it. It’s because Kenny is a miserable little pr*ck. He takes it out on me because I’m actually having fun with my life.” (H/T: Fightful)

While Ospreay's reaction may seem natural, the entire back-and-forth could simply be yet another storyline.

Unfortunately for any fans hoping to grab the t-shirt, it has actually been removed from prowrestlingtees.com.

Despite the shirts being taken down, Kenny Omega has made sure that already paid off orders would be honored

While the legitimacy of the cease and desist could be argued, Omega has made sure that any fans who purchased it before it was pulled will still receive their orders.

Ospreay made his AEW debut in the lead-up to the recent Forbidden Door pay-per-view and successfully defended his IGWP Heavyweight Championship against Orange Cassidy.

However, with Kenny Omega's potential return being somewhere around All Out 2022, especially in light of a Fightful rumor, could Will Ospreay return to the promotion to challenge The Cleaner and determine who has the best "One-Winged Angel?" Sounds off in the comment section below.

