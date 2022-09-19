[Photo] AEW star Kenny Omega spotted with visible 'bite mark' from controversial post-All Out backstage brawl

Kenny Omega was reportedly bitten during the infamous post-All Out backstage brawl, and pictures have surfaced recently that showed the gruesome battle scar.

Fans are currently still waiting for details to be outright confirmed as to what exactly transpired when The Elite met CM Punk in his locker room after AEW All Out. So far, it's been reported that Omega was on the receiving end of a bite that Ace Steel dealt.

Kenny Omega recently ventured to Japan where he appeared on the Capcom TV live stream. While scrolling through the images posted, keen-eyed fans quickly picked up on what might just be a scar from Ace Steel's bite.

"Kenny Omega’s bite mark on his left forearm from Ace Steel was STILL visible even after 2 weeks on the Capcom TV livestream earlier today." - @BrainBamager Tweeted.

House of the American Dragon 🐉 @DrainBamager Kenny Omega’s bite mark on his left forearm from Ace Steel was STILL visible even after 2 weeks on the Capcom TV livestream earlier today. Kenny Omega’s bite mark on his left forearm from Ace Steel was STILL visible even after 2 weeks on the Capcom TV livestream earlier today. 😬 https://t.co/e6pvaDKn4J

It is currently unclear for how much longer The Elite and CM Punk will remain suspended and whether or not either party will remain with the Jacksonville-based promotion once the dust settles.

A WCW veteran doesn't believe that Kenny Omega was as innocent during the backstage brawl as some fans might believe

At the time of writing, most recent reports have stated that Omega helped CM Punk's dog, Larry, out of the locker room when the altercation became physical. Due to The Cleaner's love for animals, fans quickly speculated that he was attacked by Ace Steel after walking out with the dog.

However, WCW veteran Disco Inferno (Glenn Gilbertti) and a few other fans questioned the position of the marks and speculated that Omega could only have received them if he were the aggressor.

"Is it reasonable to assume that is where someone would bite you if you were choking them from behind?" - @TheRealDisco Tweeted.

Glenn Gilbertti @TheRealDisco Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Kenny Omega Shows Visible Bite Mark Bruise During Capcom TV Appearance dlvr.it/SYY2BP Kenny Omega Shows Visible Bite Mark Bruise During Capcom TV Appearance dlvr.it/SYY2BP Is it reasonable to assume that is where someone would bite you if you were choking them from behind? twitter.com/Fightful/statu… Is it reasonable to assume that is where someone would bite you if you were choking them from behind? twitter.com/Fightful/statu…

Details are still very foggy as of now, mainly due to AEW keeping such a tight lid on it all, so it can only be assumed what truly happened. But was Kenny Omega far more involved in the altercation than originally assumed, or was he simply caught in the crossfire?

