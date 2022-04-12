Photo: Kenny Omega spotted with 33-year wrestling veteran amid AEW absence 

Kenny Omega was recently spotted with his on-screen manager Don Callis and fellow AEW star Michael Nakazawa.

Since November last year, The Cleaner has been away from All Elite Wrestling's programming after dropping his AEW World Championship to friend-turned-foe Hangman Page at Full Gear. Omega struggled with several injuries throughout his title reign but continued to perform and deliver at the highest level.

Once he was free from his responsibilities as a champion, he took a much-needed hiatus from wrestling to get treated for his medical issues. Considering Kenny Omega has rarely been spotted in public since losing his AEW title, a recent picture posted by Don Callis has gotten his fans buzzing.

The wrestling legend shared a picture of himself, Omega, and Michael Nakazawa posing together after a game of golf. The Best Bout Machine looks in excellent physical condition, indicating that he has been recovering well ahead of the much-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling.

Check out what Don Callis posted below:

The one day Golf was a sport. ⁦@KennyOmegamanX knows Golf," tweeted Don Callis.

You can check out his tweet below:

When could we see Kenny Omega return to AEW?

A few weeks ago, it was reported that The Cleaner would undergo surgery for Sports Hernia, for which the recovery time is estimated to be around two months. As much as fans want to see him return and compete against many of AEW's recent acquisitions, he must first recover from all his injuries.

Black ★ Star @_vanityflow ビリー @SryItsBilly Kenny Omega truly felt like a god when he would enter with all the gold. Kenny Omega truly felt like a god when he would enter with all the gold. https://t.co/56i3BUr95O Kenny Omega didn't wrap his injuries in bandages, he wrapped them in GOLD twitter.com/SryItsBilly/st… Kenny Omega didn't wrap his injuries in bandages, he wrapped them in GOLD twitter.com/SryItsBilly/st…

Taking a long-term storytelling approach, AEW had already laid the seeds for a feud between Omega and Adam Cole when the former announced his hiatus. Apart from that, with CM Punk also recently hinting at a match with Kenny Omega, there's little doubt that the latter's return will be one for the ages.

Whom do you want The Best Bout Machine to compete against when he's back on All Elite Wrestling's programming? Sound off in the comments section below.

