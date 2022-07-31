Kenny Omega takes massive shot at WWE Superstar; the latter claps back highlighting his accomplishments

SmackDown Superstar Xavier Woods and AEW star Kenny Omega got involved in online banter as they took shots at each other.

This is not the first time the two wrestlers have clashed on social media. Their online rivalry kicked off back in 2015.

In 2018, the New Day locked horns with the Elite in an online six-man match at the E3 Video Game Conference 2018. The WWE tag team emerged victorious 2-1 in a best 2-out-of-3 game of Street Fighter V.

A fan recently took to Twitter to share that they failed to register wins in the Fall Guys video game even after using Woods' skin for their character. The WWE star took note of the tweet and came up with a response.

“I [don’t know]…. looks like you got a crown to me,” Xavier replied.

Kenny Omega dropped into the conversation to highlight that, just like Woods, the user did not earn the crown. He also mentioned that the fans should get their desired wins once a Kenny Omega skin is introduced.

“Kinda like you, that person didn’t EARN it, which explains the disappointment. Don’t worry, friend, once a Kenny Omega skin drops you shall haveth your moment in the sun!” the former AEW World Champion said.

The online banter led to Kenny Omega hinting at a possible match between them

The King of the Ring winner returned with his reply in no time as he highlighted his accomplishments in the field of video games before clapping back at the Best Bout Machine.

“Earned? Besides EARNING my crown, I EARNED spots in Gears of War, Bomberman, Brawlhalla, and now Fall Guys. But congrats on being available in the 2K community creations,” Woods wrote.

Kenny also got fired up looking at the response and stated that had he not been injured, he would have challenged the 35-year-old to a match. Here is what he wrote:

"You’re real lucky I’m injured otherwise I’d challenge you to a match, Creed," the AEW star wrote.

Kenny Omega has been out of action due to multiple injuries since November 2021, when he lost the AEW World Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page. However, recent reports have suggested that the wrestler will be returning soon.

Do you want to see Omega and Woods fight it out in the ring? Sound off in the comments section below!

