Kenny Omega takes subtle shot at former world champion by praising Bullet Club star

Kenny Omega gave his take on Will Ospreay's work in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) following his departure from the company.

During an interview with Fightful, the former AEW World Champion took a subtle shot at Ospreay, comparing his recent work with Jay White.

Ospreay and White have been pushed as the two top gaijin wrestlers ever since Omega transitioned from NJPW to AEW. According to him, New Japan management made the right choice by pushing the Bullet Club member as a bigger star compared to the reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion:

"I don't want to say anything bad about Will. Here's the thing, if we're being completely honest with each other, I do believe that with the current rating system, and how things are viewed, I believe Will has earned every last one of those five-star performances he has had. Do I think if you go back into the works of some of the legends, I'm even going to throw my name in the hat, even if you go back to when I was having five-star matches and I was that sort of guy, I just think the matches from back then were more memorable, and as hard as Will is working, he just isn't quite (...) Will is there (...) I'm digging myself into a hole here, Will is there and Will is great. I'm glad to see him in a marquee match against Orange Cassidy. I'm just saying, I think New Japan made the right choice by going with Jay White. He was the star of the two, is all I'm saying."

Will Ospreay previously explained why he and Kenny Omega are on bad terms

During a previous interview with Wresthings, Will Ospreay explained why he and Kenny Omega are on bad terms.

The Commonwealth Kingpin noted that he didn't appreciate Omega taking shots at him on social media. Ospreay said:

"Obviously, people want Kenny Omega, we're not on good terms right now. When you leave the building and leave New Japan and pull me aside and say, 'You need to step up for this company, I believe in you,' and gas you up and gas you up hard, and you put your heart and f**ing soul in trying to make this (...) the bar was high. For both myself and [Jay White], the bar was high. I actually care and want fans who watch New Japan to be like, 'this is professional wrestling.' I'm doing it and destroying my body to do it, and then you cut me off online? What type of a c**t is that?"

Ospreay continued:

"I look at you and actually hold you in high regard, actual high regard, and I respect everything you've done. Even when you did the barbed wire exploding match that went to f***ing shit, I actually was the type of guy that was like, 'I hope they're alright.' The bombardment of tweets, I was probably the only guy that did that, and instead you retaliate by burying me to your shi**y fans. I'm literally doing my f***ing best. That's why me and Kenny don't get along. I'm sure he has something else to say, but it's one of those things where I prefer him to stay away from me at this point. It's not even funny. You can destroy guys like that. You're saying this and you're saying that, I don't like two-faced people. Be real, just be real, that's all I ask for."

The reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion will defend his title against Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door. Jay White will put the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Kazuchika Okada, Adam Cole, and Adam Page.

