"It sucks that I couldn’t do it" - Kenny Omega unveils original plan for his AEW return; teases potential role at Forbidden Door

Kenny Omega recently shed light on the original timetable for his AEW return. He also spoke about the setbacks he has faced on his road to recovery so far.

The Best Bout Machine last wrestled in the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view last year. That night, he lost his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page, thus culminating in their long-running rivalry.

Since then, he has been on the shelf recuperating from multiple surgeries he has undergone during his indefinite hiatus. Most recently, he went under the knife for a hernia.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Kenny Omega revealed that he initially planned to return for the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

The Cleaner expressed how disappointed he felt upon missing out on the opportunity to lock horns with an NJPW star on this upcoming show:

“If I’m gonna be honest, my timetable before all of this started, I wanted to be back for this show[ Forbidden Door],” said Omega, “Being back for this show was incredibly important to me, and I really, really, really want to mix it up with somebody from New Japan, and it sucks that I couldn’t do it," - said Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega added that while he would love to be a part of the event in some capacity, he doesn't want to steal the spotlight away from anyone:

"And it’s to the point where I wanna be on this show, even if it’s just to do commentary. I just want involvement, but I’m not there yet. And so I don’t want to take a spot from anybody. I don’t wanna put a spotlight on myself when it’s not gonna lead to anything. So I definitely am very cool to sit and cheer on the sidelines for everyone to go out there and kill it and have a great show," he added. (H/t- Fightful)

Kenny Omega believes he pushed himself too hard

Last month, PWinsider reported that Kenny Omega returned to AEW to resume his EVP role and oversee the women's division.

He recently detailed how he pushed himself "too soon" as it became a detriment on his road to recovery:

"And yeah, in terms of timeline, I put myself back on the road to help out with some of the Owen Hart Cup matches and I felt that it was too soon,” said Omega. “It was too difficult for me to miss three or four days of rehab (..) “And I’m not saying that I would have been ready for Forbidden Door had I not done it, but when I started to recognize that it was a detriment to my recovery, I kept myself home and I’m focusing on what I can do remotely and I’m kind of doing everything that I can for the game now to make sure that we can make release.” - said Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega still has a long way to go to be healthy enough to return to the ring again. It's almost a forgone conclusion that he'll miss AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door this Sunday.

