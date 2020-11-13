Kenny Omega voted into the 2020 Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame

The Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame inductees were named this week in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The 2020 class includes Medico Asesino, Karloff Lagarde, Dan Koloff, Jun Akiyama and Kenny Omega. The 2018 Wrestling Observer Newsletter Wrestler of the Year is the only current star included and most known name to wrestling fans.

The Observer Hall of Fame is voted by different groups including wrestling historians, reporters, retired wrestlers, and active wrestlers. Kenny Omega received the most votes among reporters. In reference to Omega's induction into the Hall of Fame, Dave Meltzer wrote:

"Kenny Omega will no doubt be the most polarizing inductee in this class, as he's the first U.S. or Canada born wrestler in more than 30 years to get in without a significant run in WWE, WWF or WCW.

Going back over the past decade and looking at awards like Wrestler of the Year, Most Outstanding Wrestler and Match of the Year, the big four of the 2010s are Kazuchika Okada, Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi and A.J. Styles. According to a study by Fred Morlan, in the history of the Observer awards, which date back 40 years, Omega's placings in the major categories over the course of his career are the 13th best out of the 104 wrestlers who are in the Hall of Fame (14th overall because Okada is ranked higher and not eligible yet)."

See @KennyOmegamanX comments after the greatest bout at #njdominon ! Watch the full video on @njpwworld ! pic.twitter.com/hGBaxl74un — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 14, 2017

This latest accolade added to Omega's resume is sure to be included in his now signature over-the-top entrance introduction by Justin Roberts on AEW Dynamite.

Kenny Omega becomes #1 contender and will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title on 12/2

DECEMBER 2nd LIVE on DYNAMITE

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/rYD3BPwPem — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020

At AEW Full Gear 2020, Kenny Omega defeated Adam Page to win the World Title Eliminator Tournament and became the #1 Contender for the AEW World Championship. This past Wednesday, AEW announced that Omega will meet Jon Moxley for the title on December 2nd episode of Dynamite.

This rematch of Full Gear 2019 was billed as the biggest match in AEW Dynamite history and should be huge in the ratings war with WWE NXT. Fans will be looking forward to this highly anticipated contest that should really shape how the company will be viewed heading into the new year.