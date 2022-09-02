WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash names his favorite AEW star

WWE legend Kevin Nash has cited former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as his new favorite wrestler.

Kevin Nash is widely regarded as one of the most influential wrestlers ever. Big Daddy Cool is one of the most respected wrestlers in the pro-wrestling business, and fans have always acknowledged his words.

AEW recently aired a clip of Kenny Omega making his entrance alongside The Young Bucks on Dynamite this Wednesday. Responding to the tweet, Nash was quick to cite The Cleaner as his new favorite:

The former Kliq member's proclamation about Omega seemingly arose following his recent Twitter exchange with Will Ospreay. Replying to a tweet suggesting Ospreay's wrestling supremacy given his list of five-star matches, the WCW legend mocked the NJPW star for his merchandise sales.

Given the animosity between Kenny Omega and Will Opsreay, the Belt Collector conceded with Nash's statement.

Will Ospreay fired back at Kevin Nash for mocking him

Many believe that Nash's merchandise shot at Ospreay stemmed from the latter's comparisons with some high-profile names. The tweet stated that The Aerial Assassin received four 5-star match ratings from Dave Meltzer in a month, which is more than what CM Punk, John Cena, and Kurt Angle have garnered in their entire careers.

The former IWGP World Champion fired back, taking a jibe at Nash's gruesome quadricep injury in the past:

It should be noted that the wrestling veteran infamously tore his quadriceps back in the July 8, 2002 episode of RAW. The incident has been a running joke for him ever since.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay locked horns on AEW Dynamite this week in a highly anticipated match. The Elite defeated The United Empire to secure a finals spot in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament.

It will be interesting to see if The Best Bout Machine responds to Kevin Nash for his kind words.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi